Bigg Boss 13: Though, the most loved show Bigg Boss has come to an end long back, but its contestants still continue to make headlines. From their upcoming projects to their collaborations and their controversies, the contestants are missing no chance of grabbing eyeballs. Recently, the reports revealed that Shefali Bagga has unfollowed her best friend Shehnaaz Gill on social media.

Both Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill shared a great bond on Bigg Boss. From taking stands for each other to enjoying each and every task, no doubt, Shefali and Shehnaaz Gill gave out major friendship goals during the show. Further, Shefali Bagga also urged fans to vote for Shehnaaz Gill during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. But it seems that everything is not good between the two.

It all started when Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Balraj Syal interacted with Shefali Bagga over a video call and discussed his quarantine life. In the session, Balraj also asked Shefali why did she unfollow Shehnaaz on social media. Though Shefali was uncomfortable with the question, she later came up with a diplomatic answer that she decided to unfollow as Shehnaaz is also not following her.

Shefali then revealed that she doesn’t have any personal grudges with Shehnaaz Gill and both of them are still good friends. Overall, it will be interesting to see how will Shehnaaz Gill react to Shefali Bagga’s claim on unfollowing her. On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen with Sidharth Shukla in a music video Bhula Dena.

