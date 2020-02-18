After participating in Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala, along with her husband Parag Tyagi, is ready to enter the phase of parenthood as they plan to adopt a daughter.

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala, an actor who rose to fame with her music video Kaanta Laga in 2002 was recently seen making headlines after her participation on Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss season 13. After being evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house, the actor is in the talks of adopting a girl child along with her husband Parag Tyagi.

Talking about the same in an interview, the actress said that she understood the meaning of adoption ever since she was merely a kid herself. She expressed that she always wanted to adopt a baby. Jariwala said that adopting a baby is difficult for a person especially when one can have their own children. She added that she is ready to take up the responsibility of a baby. The actor also mentioned that she has faced some pressures from society, family and friends but is happy that her husband Parag Tyagi also desires to adopt a baby.

The couple together has made the decision of extending their family. She further quoted that the procedure of the adoption is ongoing and would require some time as there are a lot of formalities to be done prior to the adoption.

The actress entered the Bigg Boss 13 house through a wild card and was evicted on day 119. Shefali was earlier married to Harmeet Singh from Meet Bros in 2004 but the couple went through a divorce when Shefali filed assault and abuse charges against the music- director. Later she met Parag Tyagi in 2010 and fell in love.

Later, the couple got hitched in 2014. The couple also took part in the Dance reality show telecasted on Star Plus Nach Baliye season 5 and 7.

