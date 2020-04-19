Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala recently revealed about her breakup with Sidharth Shukla and said that even after their relationship was over, both of them were very cordial.

Kaanta Laga actress Shefali Jariwala entered the house of Bigg Boss 13 as a wild-card entry and even after entering the show late, the hottie emerged among the strong contenders who left no chance of performing her best in her stunts as well as entertained her fans well with her arguments and fights. Moreover, long before appearing in Bigg Boss, Shefali and Sidharth were also rumoured to be dating and when Shefali took an entry in the house, she also revealed that she is very close to Sidharth.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Shefali Jariwala confirmed that yes they were dating each other in the past but their current equation in the show was quite normal. Revealing about their bond, Shefali said that though once she fought with Sidharth but just after he returned from the secret room, he was quite normal and everything fell at the right place. Not just this, Shfeali also revealed that even after their breakup, they didn’t engage in a blame game or something, both of them were quite cordial.

Shefali revealed that both of them are very logical and have similar interests. She added that after their breakup still they used to talk about bullet trains, travel, space etc.

Recently, Shefali also revealed that she now wants to embrace motherhood and will soon be bringing home a cute girlchild. She added that she really got inspired when Bollywood actor Sunny Leone adopted her baby girl and even she is now planning to extend her family by adopting a baby girl. She also added that Parag is a very supportive husband and he also wants to bring home a baby.

