Vishal Aditya Singh recently opened up about his bond with Madhurima Tuli after coming out of Bigg Boss house and said that there is no dushmani feeling between the two. Read his entire interview here—

This will not be wrong to say that Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 was best known for its own vibe. While, there were fights, romantic love angles, friendship goals, and flirty relationships, on the other hand, there were strategies, fights and there were two fractures and six X-rays which made it the most entertaining season in history. Among all this, there was one couple which was always bashed inside as well as outside the house even after the show got ended.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s relationship was not less than a cat and mouse fight as both of them were always seen poking and reacting to each other’s comments. There was also a time when Madhrima Tuli couldn’t control her anger and smashed on Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. Recently, in an interview, Vishal Aditya Singh opened up about their relationship after Bigg Boss and made certain big revelations.

Vishal revealed that both of them are still friends and have moved on from their fights. Though, they don’t meet each other on a regular basis but they neither have any dushmani between them. Both of them have started reacting maturely and he doesn’t have any harsh feelings for her.

Talking about Vishal Aditya Singh’s game, in the starting everyone was scared of Vishal as he played like an underdog but later his game got confused. But the major takeaways from his journey is his friendship goal with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz which was loved by the audience.

