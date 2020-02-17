Though Bigg Boss 13 has ended, it seems that the bonds and relationships established inside the house are not going to end anytime soon. Recently, Asim Riaz was seen celebrating the end of the season with Rashamai Desai, Himakshi Khurrana and Umar Riaz. Take a look at the photos and videos here–

After an extended month, lots of drama and arguments, finally, the 20-week-long show ended with its grand finale where angry young man Sidharth Shukla won the trophy on Saturday. Though Asim Riaz became the first runner up, he was quite surprised and happy to see his fan’s support for him. It also looks like the bonds and relationships formed inside the house are being carried out outside as well.

Recently, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Himakshi Khurrana with Asim’s brother Umar Riaz were seen celebrating the end of season parting with each other. In the photos shared on social media, all the four were seen posing for a selfie in casuals. Moreover, Rashami Desai also shared a hilarious video where she is seen eating pasta.

It seems that the bonds made inside the house will be continued outside the house as well just like Hina Khan did with Priyank Sharma. Moreover, there are also reports that Salman Khan is not happy with Sidharth Shukla’s victory.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz got equal votes, claims KRK, shares backstage video

Take a look at the photos

Moreover, many fans on Twitter also expressed themselves and revealed that Sidharth Shukla is a fixed-winner. Some hours back, KRK also shared a video that clarifies that Aim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla got equal votes.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz opens up about Himanshi Khurrana’s meet with his family, says he is confident they will accept her

Watch the video here–

This was the discussion in the control room of #BiggBoss13 before to announce the winner. Superb! pic.twitter.com/ju8pa6oTdF — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 16, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App