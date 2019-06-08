Bigg Boss 13 contestants list: Bigg Boss lovers get ready as the makers of the controversial show are all set to surprise you all with a new theme and a list of celebrities. Well, a source who is close to the makers of Bigg Boss season 13 has surprisingly revealed the names of the inmates who are going to create drama in the house.

As per reports, the show is scheduled to go on air from September 29, 2019. As always, our Bhaijaan Salman Khan will be hosting the show. A source close to PinkVilla was quoted saying, they have officially discussed the date in the team and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the Grand Finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020.

Here is the complete list of contestants who are going to entertain you in the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s controversial show:

Zareen Khan (Bollywood actress) Chunky Pandey (Bollywood actor) Rajpal Yadav (Bollywood actor) Warina Hussain (Indian model) Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Female television star) Ankita Lokhande (Indian actress) Rakesh Vashisth (Television actor) Mahika Sharma (controversial actress) Danny D (Male porn star) Jeet (Bengali superstar, Bigg Boss Bangla host) Chirag Paswan (Politician, former actor) Vijender Singh (Boxer, actor) Rahul Khandelwal (Model) Himansh Kohli (Model and actor) Mahima Chaudhary (Former Bollywood actress) Meghna Malik (TV actress) Mahaakshay Chakraborty (Mithun Chakraborty’s son, actor) Dayanand Shetty (CID fame actor) Faizy Boo (makeup artist/LGBTQ) Ritu Beri (Fashion designer) Sonal Chauhan (Singer, model) Fazilpuria Rahul Yadav (Singer) Siddharth Shukla (Actor)

