This won’t be wrong to wrong to say that Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra look adorable together. Both of them developed a great bond inside the Bigg Boss house. From supporting, to taking stands or entertaining each other, Paras and Mahira also known as Pahira by their fans, left no chance of giving major friendship goals in Bigg Boss. Moreover, after returning from the house, both of them are still in contact and recently collaborated for a music video Baarish.

After the song, there were several rumours about the duo doing a Punjabi film together. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, both Mahira and Paras confirmed the reports saying that both of them are offered a Punjabi film. They further added that when the lockdown comes to an end and everything gets normal, then they will probably begin with the shooting.

Mahira further added that she is very happy with the offer as she is very comfortable to work with Paras Chhabra. Overall, this is great news for Pahira fans as they will see the couple on the big screens for the first time. Talking about their bond, Paras Chhabra earlier cleared it out that both of then are just friends and he doesn’t have any romantic feelings for her.

Talking about Baarish, it is emotional song and is sung by Tony Kakkar and Nikhil D’Souza and has been receiving a great number of views on YouTube, Together it will be interesting to see the chemistry of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma on the big screens in their first Punjabi film.

