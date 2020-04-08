This won’t be wrong to say that the entire country has come together to fight a battle against coronavirus. Day by day the number of cases is increasing along with the fear among the people which has become worrisome. Further, the most affected state is Maharastra which has recorded the maximum number of cases of COVID-19. Now to help the government and to deal with the situation, many people are also coming forward to help the underprivileged people as they are the ones who are most affected by the situation.

Now to do their bit, recently Bigg Boss13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra came forward to distribute food packages to the needy people. Further, the best part was, both Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra followed all the rules given by the government. From wearing masks and gloves to organizing the distribution process in such a way that social distancing also didn’t get hampered.

This won’t be wrong to say that both Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma did a great job. Not just the duo, some days back, Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak also conducted a sanitation drive in his area for maintaining cleanliness and also distributed food items to the needy people.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty writes emotional note on Instagram, urges people to stay united during coronavirus crisis

On the professional front, after collaborating for Baarish, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra will also make their debut in the Punjabi industry by appearing for a film. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, both the actors confirmed the news saying that yes they have been approached for a punjabi film. Overall, it would be exciting to see Pahira back on the big screens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App