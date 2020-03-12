Bigg Boss 13 contestants get apart from each other, some are spending quality time with each other. But a few get totally away from each other. The fans are interested in the lives of their favorite contestants, see what Rashami Desai is upto.

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a magnificent bond even after coming out of the Bigg Boss season 13 game show. It was clear that Rashami Desai and Devoleena shared a happening bond inside the house. Where a number of times Devoleena Bhattacharjee helped Rashmi Desai in all the ways. Due to medical reasons, Devoleena Bhattacharjee came out of the show but she went back as her connection. On the critical mode of the game, again supported Rashmi Desai and made her feel precious and special.

Similarly, Rashmi Desai also acknowledges a bond in between Devoleena and Rashmi. Rashmi Desai recently shared pictures of hers and Devoleena where she captioned that this is how her positive and peaceful space look likes. And she called it her happy space she also gives a hashtag DevoRashami. Devoleena and Rashmi Desai and called them reunited she spent a whole day with her and said that a day well spent with her constant.

She also called her friendship with Devoleena Bhattacharjee a magical bonding Rashmi Desai also wrote a cute note for Devoleena Bhattacharjee where she said that everyone can stay in the best company when their friendship with the best buddy instantly lightens up everyone’s face. To which Rashmi Desai added the hearts and again called it a magical and lovely friendship. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also commented on her picture and said my baby is rocking. She added it hurts to her caption in said that she really loves her it can be clearly seen that how affected both with their magical friendship.

