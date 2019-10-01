Bigg Boss 13 contestant Daljeet Kaur says that she is afraid to leave her son as he is too young and wants to make him proud with her journey in Bigg Boss.

Daljeet Kaur, the television actor, who has played her part in shows like Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon?, Kaala Teeka and was the winner of Nach Baliye, is now a contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss season 13. She before entering the show said that she is nervous about the big show.

In an interview with Indian Express, Daljeet said that she is afraid to leave her son Jaydon and that is the only thing going on in her head before entering the show. She said, that her mind is preoccupied with the thoughts of leaving her son behind and she was not in the state of thinking about what will happen in the show when she enters over there.

Daljeet separated from her husband Shaleen Bhanot, with whom she won the Nach Baliye, and she alone took care of her 6-year-old son. When Daljeet was asked about what she said to her son, she answered with a beautiful smile that she told her son that she is going out for a competition and will not be around for a while, she added that her son is very young and didn’t understand how many days it would take up and after hearing it her song cheered her up and said that you should come back home as a winner and the words hit her.

Daljeet’s name was on the list every year but she denied it, but this time she agreed to do it and she said her son Jaydon was too young when she was approached earlier and now he can communicate well and express things well. Now her family and friends are taking care of her son. She took the offer because she thought it would be too late and she should go for it.

