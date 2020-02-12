Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 winner will be announced within this week, it seems like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Gill might be the in the winning race. While, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma's journey will come to an end!

Bigg Boss 13: India’s most-watched show Bigg Boss 13 finale is around the corner, and so as the expectations of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla fans are its peak. According to social media trends, the duo might make it to the top 2 winning list, amidst ex-contestant Dalljiet Kaur in her recent tweet question the reason behind showering love upon Sidharth Shukla.

Within no time, Sidharth fans dilled the comment section and gave all the right reasons to love him. A user wrote: His journey is inspiring as he has had gone through a lot of ups and downs, we have a very strong emotional attachment with Sidharth, so that’s what makes us support him.

While, another user wrote: Sid is a genuine person, and he was constant in the show, we have witnessed all his shades and no doubt he is a simple guy, and that’s what we support #SidharthKeAsliFans #WinnerSid. No doubt by looking at the social media trends seems like Sidharth Shukla might win the show, but nothing can be predicted as its a neck to neck competition between the two.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla clears relationship status with Rashami Desai

Check the post here:

Why @sidharth_shukla ? If everyone’s bias towards him then what’s the real reason for the love being poured onto him from all over the world ?? Keen to know .. ! Three days before I go for the finale … pour ur heart out .. #BiggBos13 #finale #SidharthSukla pic.twitter.com/ULi3HQckLW — Dalljiet Kaur (@kaur_dalljiet) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill also mentioned in the comments section, so chances of her winning are too increased, the trio– Shehnaaz, Asim and Sidharth deserve to be in the top 3 list. While seems like Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Aarti Singh’s journey might end up this week.

Bigg Boss 13 latest video:

For more updates stay tuned to Newsx.com and watch live streaming on Bigg Boss 13 finale.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App