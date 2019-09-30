Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 Episode 1 September 30 2019 written updates live: Big Boss 13 showcased its first primer on September 29 and with that Salman Khan announced the format of the show, which is a Fast Forward, within 4 weeks (1 month) grand finale will be announced and from there selected contestants will be taken for further 15 weeks in the BB house.
Till now the show has garnered a lot of attention as contestants in the show are single, and as Amisha said, ready to mingle. However, actress Amisha Patel as Maalkin will bring up some spice to the show, every week she will visit in BB house to provide task to the contestants and on that basis, she will designate the power to them.
Meanwhile, the makers of the show also bought some stunners like Rashmi Desai, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga, Diljit Kaur, Shehnaz Gill, Koena Mitra, Aarti Singh. However, Paras Chabbra and Asim Riaz will bring up some drama as they both got into heated arguments, where Paras said he will slap Riaz. While Abu Mallik will add up comedy Ka tadhka to the show.
Other male contestants like Siddhart Shukla and Siddharth Day didn’t bring much to the show but soon they will. However social media is reacting in another way as only celebrity express is the only eye-catcher in BB house, no commoners. Today makers of the show shared an inside video from BB house where Amisha Patel as Maalkin meets the other housemate.
Watch the promo here :
In the video, Amisha Patel is looking ravishing as always and with that, she tries to build-up great bond between the housemate.
Live Updates
Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 Episode 1 September 30 2019 written updates live: Fluffy the dog welcomes BB housemates, watch video here
Swagat Nahi Karoge Humara said the little munchkin Fluffy as he entered and broke the house's rule. Makers of the Bigg Boss 13 has promoted the show in a very unique way. As they did not only brought celebrity express with them but also the cute munchkin, Fluffy the dog, to entertain the audience with lots of packed drama in it.
Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 Episode 1 September 30 2019 written updates live: Maalkin of BB house Amisha Patel brings ration for housemates, watch video
Maalkin Amisha Patel seems like a breath of fresh air for BB housemates. Amisha brought ration in the house, but to get those contestants to have to perform their first task. Lip lock task, where housemates have to hold up each vegetable with their mouth and put into the basket, watch latest the glimpse here
Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 Episode 1 September 30 2019 written updates live: Contestants got their first lip-locking vegetable task, watch promo
BB house is all set to perform their first task, as Maalkin of the house Amisha Patel brought lip-locking task with a vegetable twist. Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla are paired up for the task, while Paras Chabbra and Asim Riaz get into their fight official BB house fight.
