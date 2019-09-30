Bigg Boss 13: The day 1 at BB house was filled with a task for ration and a music battle between Shehnaz and Asim, which lead to a debate between Paras Chhabra and Asim about the two states.

Bigg Boss 13 has been kickstarted today with the glammy entry of the star Ameesha Patel, who entered dancing o her track Dil Mera and was looking extremely beautiful. Ameesha Patel is the Maalkin of the Bigg Boss house and came with a quirky task. The day of the Bigg Boss started with the household work in Bigg Boss house, and the contestants were having a conversation about who is clean at heart and pops out the name of Paras that he looks interactive and clean at heart.

Amisha the Maalkin gave the quirky task to contestants to get the Ration. The task had rules that the foodstuff can only e passed through the mouth and only the first and last contestant can use their hands. The time given to complete the task was only ten minutes. Amisha also informed the contestants that she will be there every week with some task and will meet the contestants and interact with them. After the task was completed, Amisha went back and the contestants received their ration.

Shehnaz Kaur Gill the contestant, who is a Panjabi film actor and singer, sang her song Range and made the other contestant go gaga over her as she is blessed with a beautiful voice. She also translated her Panjabi song in Hindi to make people understand it. After this, the show also had a music battle between Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Asim Riaz, which turned out to be a battle between Panjab and Kashmir ad thus encountered the first fight from the BB house. Paras Chhabra questioned Aseem about bringing te states into his rap and thus lead to a big debate in the house.

After all of this, Amisha gets back to the house with her sizzling dance on Lazy Lamhe and was looking blazing hot in yellow attire. Amisha came up again with aa task and said that this time the task is going to be the spicy task. The boys were in blindfolds and had to recognize the girl. Amisha also bring along two black hearts for the two guys who did not perform well and Asim Riaz became the first one to receive the black heart from the Maalkin and the second heart was given to Siddharth Dey.

