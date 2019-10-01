Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 Episode 2 September 1, 2019, written updates live: India’s most watched relaty TV show Big Boss 13 is all set to hook the fans with its twist and turn task. Episode 2 showcases its first nomination but with a twist where gave their dummy hearts to male contestants.

Howver, in the promo, Paras Chhabra again gets into the trouble and clased with Shefali Bagga. With that, the drama has begun! meanwhile some contestants are exchanging some posutive vibes like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukhla can be seen happy with each.

Also Read: Rashami Desai on rumours of getting married to Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss 13: I am a mature woman and I know how to make decisions

Mewanwhile contestanst like Siddharth Dey and Siddharth Shukla is no less as they fought on food distrubioon. While again the most attention catching contestatants Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz lkocked their horn on ration matter. Salman Khan in the preimier of the show announced that the show will be a fast forward ad 2 grand finales to be held in the shgow. One after 1 month and 2nd grand finale will be after 15 weeks. Thought the theme of the show loittle bit matches with Big Bother show as this time beds to be shared by the contestant.

Watch latest video here:

Rashmi desai has to share a bed with siddharth shulka, whih seems like she is not comfortable with that. Indeed in this season, there will be no commoner as it is just for celbreties and as Amisha Patel siad the contestandts are single but may be they will mingle by the time show ends. Today socila media is flooded with Amisha Patel’s meme as Big Boss fans are not liking her and said she is over reacting kindly chuck her out from the show.

While some are loving her as she is adding the right charm the show needs, till now 2 major tasks have been given to the BB house mates were in one task contestats have to earn their food by holding the vegetable in the mouth, in 2nd task contestanst presented theire talnet to impress the diva.

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App