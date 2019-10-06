Bigg Boss 13 Day 7 Episode 7 October 6, 2019, written updates live: Bigg Boss 13 has all the elements in the show as celebrity express is leaving no stone to add spice in it. Today at Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman Khan made BB housemates to play Galatfehmi Ke Gubbare game, in which contestants can be blasting each other’s balloon.

In episode 7 BB housemates pinned all Siddharth Dey’s balloon by giving a reason for his misbehavior in the house, while Shehnaz gill can be seen supporting Mr dey and said, the BB housemates are targeting him. Meanwhile, Hina Khan appeared in the show and opened the ration store for the contestants, but with a twist, where conetstts have to choose food over personal message.

Hina also added that if she would be in the house she will go for Siddharth Shukla as he is calm and composed person in the house.

