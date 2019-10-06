Bigg Boss 13 Day 7 Episode 7 October 6, 2019, written updates live: Bigg Boss 13 has all the elements in the show as celebrity express is leaving no stone to add spice in it. Today at Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman Khan made BB housemates to play Galatfehmi Ke Gubbare game, in which contestants can be blasting each other’s balloon.
In episode 7 BB housemates pinned all Siddharth Dey’s balloon by giving a reason for his misbehavior in the house, while Shehnaz gill can be seen supporting Mr dey and said, the BB housemates are targeting him. Meanwhile, Hina Khan appeared in the show and opened the ration store for the contestants, but with a twist, where conetstts have to choose food over personal message.
Hina also added that if she would be in the house she will go for Siddharth Shukla as he is calm and composed person in the house.
Koena Mitra deflates Siddharth Dey's balloon for his misbehavior
Whole BB housemates are targeting Siddharth Dey, says Shenaz gill as actress koena Mitra, Aart Singh, Rashami Desai deflated Siddharth Dey's all ballons
'Baap re baap!' @TheRashamiDesai completely loses it on #SiddharthDey😮
Siddharth Dey, Siddharth Shukla lock horns in Sultani Akhada
Siddharth Dey and Siddharth Shukla are seen locking horns in Sultani Akhada. Siddharth Shukla wons the fight while Koena can be seen supporting Siddharth Dey.
Sultan ne reveal kiya #BiggBoss13 ke ghar mein #SultaniAkhada!
Kaun honge iss Akhade ke pehle daavedaar?
BB housemates hit all Siddharth Dey's Galatfehmi Ke Gubbare
Today it's Weekend ka Vaar and Slaman Khan brought Galatfehmi Ke Gubbare task in which housemates clarify what other contestants think about them by pinning ballons.
#SiddharthDey & @shefali_bagga are discussing the nominations. Can you guess who they feel is the dangerous contestant?
Anytime on @justvoot