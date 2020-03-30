Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out in support of Sidharth Shukla amid war of words with Sidnaaz fans. The actress is facing the wrath of Sidnaaz fans for saying that she found no chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Bhula Dunga song.

The war of words between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidnaaz fans does not seem to get over anytime soon. After the Bigg Boss 13 contestant expressed that she found no chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill (Sidnaaz) in their latest music video Bhula Dunga, fans were left fuming and tried to troll her on social media. However, Devoleena has taken the route of shutting down all those trolls in a sassy and savage manner, for which she was known in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Amid this war of words, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out in support of Sidharth Shukla. When Sidharth was recently asked to react on this entire controversy in an interview, he responded if Devoleena did not like Bhula Dunga then it is okay. People have their own opinion. A fan then informed Sidharth that Devoleena has been trying to defame Shehnaaz Gill. Reacting to which, he said that Devoleena shouldn’t do that.

When some of the fans reached out to Devoleena and informed her about Sidharth’s comments, she did not seem disappointed. Instead, she took his side and said that it’s okay because he doesn’t know about the entire matter. Furthermore, he is matured and sensible enough to handle this. That’s some Sidleena chemistry right there.

Chill.I am sure sid doesnot know about the incident & both the sides.he is matured & sensible enough to deal with all this.❤️ https://t.co/LP9O8s3P9y — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 29, 2020

Speaking about Bhula Dunga, the song marks the first on-screen collaboration of Sidnaaz after Bigg Boss 13. Released on March 24, the song has garnered over 34 million views and has made its way on top of music charts.

