Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has hit back at Sidnaaz fans trolling her for not finding a chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in their latest music video Bhula Dunga.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one actor who is bold, witty and quite straightforward. During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, the actress grabbed eyeballs for her friendship with Rashami Desai and flirtatious banter with Sidharth Shukla. Recently, Devoleena and Rashami came LIVE for a fun chat session on Instagram in which the former expressed that she found no chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s song Bhula Dunga. She further expressed that the age gap between Sidharth and Shehnaaz is quite evident between the duo in the music video and she would have liked to see Rashami opposite Sidharth instead.

This revelation did not go down well with Sidnaaz fans who expressed their displeasure on social media. From calling her jealous to fake, Sidnaaz fans made sure to vent out their anger against her. A troll on Twitter even went ahead to call Devoleena more dangerous than coronavirus. Responding to which, Devoleena said that sadly it doesn’t transmit. Although she wishes it could.

Post which, Devoleena made sure that hits back at everyone criticising her for her comments and shut them down. Take a look at how Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s savage replies to some of the trolls on social media:

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor moved in together during coronavirus lockdown? This video hints so

Also Read: Naagin 4: Rashami Desai reacts on speculations of Sidharth Shukla entering the show, says she has no clue

Sadly it still cant transmits…i so wishit could☺️☺️anyway stay in stsy safe — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 28, 2020

Rose to fame with her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Gopi Bahu, Devoleena is yet to announce her next project after Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, reports are rife that Sidharth Shukla is all set to play Rashami Desai’s on-screen partner in Naagin 4.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: 10 award-winning Bollywood films on Netflix and Amazon Prime

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App