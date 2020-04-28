Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai became best friends during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In a recent interview, Devoleena said that she would put Rashami's prospective partners under test.

Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be a game changer in Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Even though the duo knew each other from before, their friendship blossomed during their stay in the Bigg Boss house and became BFFs. Despite the multiple challenges thrown at them, the two ladies had each others back and continue to share a great bond. In a recent interview with an entertainment daily, Rashami and Devoleena opened up about their friendship and shared some insider Bigg Boss 13 secrets.

During the chat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai got talking about finding a perfect match for the latter. It all started when Rashami said that someone has told her that she should get a guy like Devoleena. To which, Rashami responded that it is not possible because there is only one Devoleena. Devoleena responded to this by saying she will surely put her prospective matches through a test. She really loves Rashami and is very possessive about her.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had strongly objected to Rashami Desai’s relationship with Arhaan Khan during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. In a recent interview with another daily, Devoleena said that Rashami is paying the price of trusting a fraudster. In return of her trust, Arhaan kept all her belongings with her. She further thanked Salman Khan for exposing Arhaan Khan and bringing out the truth.

On the professional front, Rashami Desai has joined the star cast of Naagin 4 and is currently hosting a digital talk show titled The RD Show. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next project.

