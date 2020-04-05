Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has expressed that she is ready to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi but only on one condition. Take a look at what that condition is-

If there is one reality show in India that rides high entertainment quotient and TRP ratings after Bigg Boss then it is Khatron Ke Khiladi. With its daredevil stunts, star value added by Rohit Shetty and contestants funny antincs, the show has certainly managed to carve a space for itself in audience’s heart and build a solid fanbase. As the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi continues to entertain the masses, the talk around its next season has already begun.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13, revealed if she would like to participate in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress said that she would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s next season but only one condition, i.e if her health allows her. Devoleena expressed that if her doctor gives her a go ahead, she would love to participate in the show.

Not just this, Devoleena would also like to go inside the Bigg Boss house to complete her journey. The actress said that she regrets leaving the show because of her back injury and really hopes that she gets a chance complete her journey.

In the past few days, Devoleena Bhattacharjee found herself in a huge controversy after she expressed that she found no chemistry between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in their music video Bhula Dunga. Post which, Sidnaaz fans lashed out against the actor on social media. Devoleena also had to file a police complaint against a troll for releasing a nasty audio clip speaking ill about her and her mother.

