Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently connected over video call with their furry friends. The two actresses developed a strong friendship during their stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are the latest BFFs in town. During their stint in Bigg Boss 13, the duo connected to each other like magnets and formed one of the strongest female friendships in the show. They supported each other through thick and thin and served the right piece of advise to each other in difficult situations. Even after the show’s wrap, the two actresses continue to remain in touch and lend their support to each other.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai recently re-connected over a video call but they were not alone. The two actresses were not only joined by their close friend Jeevita Oberoi but also their furry friends. In a screenshot shared by Rashami on her Instagram story, the three ladies can be seen posing for an adorable picture with their pets.

After getting out of Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee treated their fans with some heartwarming photos and expressed their desire to be shipped as #Devoshmi. Rashami also came to Devoleena’s rescue after the latter was trolled for commenting on Sidnaaz’s bond.

On the work front, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is yet to announce her next project after Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai has joined the star cast of Colors’ hit show Naagin 4. In the show, Rashami essays the role of a shape shifting serpent named Shalakha. During the coronavirus lockdown, she has also started her own online talk show named The RD show.

