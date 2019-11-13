Bigg Boss is a show full of controversies and strategic gameplays. In the latest episode, Sidharth Shukla will be seen buttering the demon character Vishal Singh to join his side in the house. Explaining to him how the house is divided into 2 separate teams and it will be beneficial for Vishal Aditya Singh to be with Sidharth because they can be trusted and can provide extraordinary help to him for future tasks. furthermore, Siddharth says that Paras is a clever player and one cannot trust him and his teammates.

On the other side, Deboleena, Rashmi and Arhan are seen indulged in a conversation where Deboleena gives a statement for Sidharth, that if he becomes the captain, she won’t be doing anything in the house. She also mentions that Siddharth is doing all this just to make Vishal support him during the house captaincy task. Meanwhile, Arhan said to Deboleena that Aarti, who is a part of Sidharth’s group seems to be close to Vishal and can influence him easily to join their group to which Rashmi replied that Siddharth Shukla is not brainwashing Vishal. Further, Arhan tells both the ladies that those who are being as friends, for now, may not continue for long and the conversation goes on.

Sidharth continues to influence Vishal saying if he chooses Paras, it will be a wrong decision as Paras will not support him at hard times. The other 2 contestants, Shefali and Shehnaaz also had an exchange of words referring to Vishal and saying that he is a nice person but could not be trusted from the game point of view. They were also saying that Vishal will try to make terms with both the teams and win the game. Now it will be interesting to see that Vishal Aditya Singh will join Siddarth or Paras.

