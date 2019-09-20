Bigg Boss 13: Finally the wait is over. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 who were eagerly waiting for the participants' list of the Bigg Boss 13 can rejoice as the list is out. A promo on the official page of the Bigg Boss 13 has revealed the celebrities contestants' name who are participating in this season.

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13, the much-awaited reality TV series is all set to return on the same screens. After releasing the promo trailer of the Bigg Boss season 13, there was a curiosity in the air to know the celebrities contestants’ name who are participating in this season. In the latest released promo, two celebrities who will be locked inside the house will be Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Gopi Bahu fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla. In the promo, the faces of the contestants are being blurred however names have already been revealed.

Soon after this post on the official page of the Bigg Boss 13, the comments section was flooded with fan’s expressing their excitement and anticipation to watch the Bigg Boss series. Till now this post has received 804 likes and is continued to receive more comments.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a popular TV actor who gained her fame from a daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She reprised the role of an obedient bahu Gopi Modi in Alos, hse is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian television.

The famous controversy for which she made headlines is a cat fight with actress Loveleen Kaur Sasan who plays the role of Paridhi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in January 2015. She was said to be insecure Loveleen’s entrance in the show who had replaced her good friend Rucha Hasabnis, whose character Rashi died.

Siddharth Shukla is an actor, who made his debut in 2008 on a popular show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. Shukla has also been a part of shows like Star One’s Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Star Plus’s short-lived series Love U Zindagi.

