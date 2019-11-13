Bigg Boss 13: India's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has entered in its second phase with more drama, fights and intensified action. In the latest episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee lost her cool and hurled abuses at Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13: Despite her power-packed comeback on Bigg Boss 13, Babu bani babe Devoleena Bhattacharjee has failed to take a flight in the show. Ever since her return on the show, Devoleena’s screen presence has further gone low raising an alarm for the television personality. In last night’s episode, particularly, Devoleena lost her calm after a war of words with Sidharth Shukla.

It all started when Devoleena accused Sidharth Shukla of doing no work inside the house except lying around. When Sidharth came on his defense mode asking Devoleena to save the drama for television shows, she got miffed and locked herself in the washroom.

However, the drama didn’t end there. Devoleena went ahead and hurled several abuses at her former friend. She also expressed her displeasure over the fact that the housemates did not come forward to calm her down. After Rashami came to console Devoleena, the latter said that she wants to give a tight slap to him.

This is not the first time that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla have gone against each other. Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, Devoleena’s mother had apologised on her daughter’s behalf when she had called Sidharth Shukla a psycho. She had said that it was wrong on Devoleena’s part to call him a psycho. One shouldn’t utter such words on national television.

In the same interview, Devoleena’s mother had also raised her concern over her daughter’s friendship with Rashami Desai. Expressing that her daughter seems more concerned about maintaining ties with people rather than playing the game, she stated that Devoleena needs to up her game and play with her brain than her heart. She also said that she fears Devoleena getting betrayed in the house.

