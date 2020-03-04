Rashmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla who are popularly known for their fighting and their controversial relationship and now going to reunite for a party. Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee going to host a grand party for her to friends?

Bigg Boss season 13 has gained the maximum popularity out of all the seasons of Bigg Boss. It can be said that Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai were important parts of the show. As the trio made the audience laugh, scream, shout, crazy and also in love. Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai have already been in a controversy when the entered the show.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi have zero talking terms but still, they tried to develop a bond. We have seen that Rashmi and Sidharth get into a serious fight after getting inside the Bigg Boss house. But later we saw a sensible bond among them. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also plays a big roll in Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship.

Due to her injury, Devoleena came out of the house but she went back as Rashmi Desai’s connection. The trio enjoyed a lot inside the house and pulled leg of each other. But also supported when they actually need each other. During the family task, Siddharth Shukla also supported Rashmi Desai. Now, fans were asking about the possibilities of them getting reunite. To which Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that she will try her best and asked Rashmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla Ho Jaaye party.

Well, Rashmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla after getting out of the house have made multiple comments on each other but there were no negative comments from the side of Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai so it can be said that they might get reunite.

