Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma has found herself in a huge controversy after lying about winning a Dadasaheb Phalke award. In its latest, Divya Agarwal has now slammed Mahira and called her act disgraceful.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Mahira Sharma has landed herself in a huge controversy after lying about her win at the recently-held Dahasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards. She claimed to have been honoured with the title of being the most fashionable contestant in Bigg Boss 13. As wishes started pouring in from all ends for Mahira on social media, the organisers of the award ceremony turned the tables by issuing a statement shutting down all such claims and calling it a forgery.

Reacting to the storm that has been created after the official statement, Actor Divya Agarwal has now slammed Mahira Sharma by calling her act disgraceful. Divya tweeted on February 24 that lying about winning a Dahasaheb Phalke award is a disgrace and forging with life is no cool.

Commenting under her post, several social media users have also called out Mahira Sharma for lying about winning Dadasaheb Phalke award. Expressing that Mahira was totally wrong, Twitter users have also demanded an official statement. Divya Agarwal has had a past connection with Bigg Boss. The actor had entered Bigg Boss 11 during the family task to break up with her ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma on national television.

Forgery with life is not so cool..

cheating the Dadasaheb Phalke award is a disgrace.. #MahiraSharma — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2020

On the professional front, Divya Agarwal has been the runner up of Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace Of Space Season 1. She has hosted web-shows like On Road With Roadies, Splitsvilla 11 and Roadies Insiders. She recently set the screens on fire with her chemistry with Varun Sood in Raagini MMS Returns Season 2. Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma, who has previously starred in telly shows like Naagin and Kundali Bhagya along with a couple of music videos, is yet to announce her next project.

Be sure to taste ur words before u spit them out.

By the way#Mahirasharma u was totally wrong here!! — varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) February 23, 2020

Shameless @MahiraSharma_

Apologise now !!! — arohi bhushan (@ArohiBhushan) February 24, 2020

#ShameOnMahiraSharma so cheap it is — bhavna goyal (@bhavnagoyal17) February 24, 2020

One of the few times when i agree with you

Shame on you @MahiraSharma_

Doosro ko fake bolne se pehle khud ko dekh leti ek baar masla — Flipper SidNaazian💫❤️ (@Manpreet1227) February 24, 2020

