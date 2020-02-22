Bigg Boss 13: Gopi babu is making news for her bold photoshoot, the diva looks talismanic in a purple jumpsuit. Currently, the photo is surfacing online as it is the first time Devoleena Bhattacharjee's unveil her bold yet sensuous avatar.

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is counted as one of the most appealing bahu’s of the TV industry, the diva has garnered a lot of publicity of her serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and currently she is hitting the headlines for her latest photo which is surfacing online. The highlight of the photo is, she displaying her never seen before bold yet sensuous avatar.

In the photo, Devoleena dons a purple jumpsuit with bold eye makeup, she completed her look by wearing long dangles and let her hair loose. Within no time, her fans made the photo went viral and filled the comment section with love. Talking about her Bigg Boss 13 journey, due to her spine injury the diva had to leave the BB house.

However, her BB journey was outstanding as she was counted as one of the strongest players in the house. From tasks to entertaining millions of Indian audience, she did all in the BB house, even she was lauded for her great chemistry with Rahsami Desai. No doubt she knows the right way to win hearts, as her massive Instagram followers are proof of it! More than 1million people follow her.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss ex-contestant VJ Andy bashes makers of Shehnaaz Gill’s show, says it has a confusing concept

Check the post:

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Navdeep Kaur reveals one thing she loves about Paras Chhabra, watch video

Check out top 10 photos of Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 22, 2020: Kartik to take Naira’s side after Kairav’s outburst

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App