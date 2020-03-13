In a very short span of time Asim Riaz received huge popularity and win hearts of the audience, as a result, Asim Riaz got a number of opportunities in the industry just after coming out of the house. Now he might be featured in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz is still the headlines of all newspapers and web portals in the entertainment section because of his amazing performance in the show. Also, after coming out of the house he is doing well. In recent days, his video with Jacqueline Fernandez Mere Angana Mein earned huge popularity. After that, he has also worked on the new song with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

Asim Riaz who is a model turn actor reached to the success of pinnacle. Now he is working hard to shine more. In a recent interview, Asim Riaz gives some instances of his working with Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman Khan has never supported Asim Riaz inside the show so it cannot be said that Salman Khan is favouring him.

Till now the reports are not even confirmed but the sources say that Salman Khan’s film has 3 actors who will be performing his brothers and there are possibilities that Asim Riaz will be featured in the character of one of his brothers. Well, if the news will confirm then it will be a huge moment for all Asim Riaz, Bigg Boss and Salman Khan’s fans.

Because again they will get to watch Salman Khan and Asin Riaz together but this time the impact of their duo would definitely be different. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house Asim Riaz is also working on several projects. If he will confirm Salman Khan’s film it will be a good opportunity for him to grow in the Bollywood industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App