The much awaited video song of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana, Kalla Sohna Nai is finally out and has managed to get over 8 million hits on Youtube in less than 24 hours.

The song tittled Kalla Sohna Nai is the female version of the song by the same name this time voiced by the popular playback singer Neha Kakkar.

Kalla Sohna Nai has already been in pop culture for a while now with its raging popularity on Tik Tok, the song despite being a rehash has managed to get unprecedented views on Youtube, largely because Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana are featured in the video, Asim and Himanshi gained popularity in the hit reality show Bigg Boss and their popularity is translating into millions of views for the song.

Asim Riaz was previously featured on another music video Mere Angne mein which too clocked millions of views, yet fans were dissatisfied by the song as it featured Asim Riaz only in small bits which further added to the buzz for this song as fans had high hopes from it, and if the views and comments on the song are anything to go by it looks like fans have finally got what they were hoping for.

The video for the song features Himanshi being playfuly teased and made fun of by Asim as the lyrics of the song complement the actions of the characters in the video, making the video all the more likable as the fans not only get to see the chemistry of the couple the on screen but the lycrics too incapsulate the emotions of Himanshi’s character making the video all the more dynamic and palatable.

However the song Kalla Sohna Nai is a clear rehash of the song of the same name by Akhil and the video too isn’t very far fetched from the original song which has made some viewers question the creativity of the makers as they feel cheated, because the same song exists on the same platform with similar premise being explored in the video.

Despite that the song is going strong and looks to reach the coveted 100 million views mark in coming days.

