Himanshi Khurana who has been one of the most iconic faces of Bigg Boss 13 is now highly active on social media and giving back to back hit songs on YouTube. Her fans are loving her for her beautiful personality and her amazing songs. Himashi Khurana and Asim Riaz got paired up during the show and their incredible chemistry has been the icon. After her becoming a known face and having good relations with Asim Riaz the hater’s list has also increased. In a past few days she has been attacked by her haters on social media and now she is doing the same.

Himanshi Khurana on Twitter wrote lets add one more track to the haters playlist. Basically she was talking about her next song. Although she did not say anything else and did not talk about the song, singer or any other detail. Initially in Bigg Boss, they were not able to make their presence as a couple as Himanshi was soon evicted from the house.

Also, Himanshi Khurana was engaged and her fiance was watching the show so she tried to maintain the distances from Asim Riaz. After Himanshi came out of the BB house she got interacted with her fiance and they broke up. After that Himanshi Khurana again went to Bigg Boss house as Asim Riaz’s connection. Asim Riaz did not lose a chance and grabbed her hand.

She proposed to him, initially she did not say yes to her but later she got convinced. Since the day they both are doing so well together and they are giving mesmerizing music videos to their fans.

