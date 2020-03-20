Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma: In the fun game of kill, hook-up and marry, Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma chooses Sidharth Shukla for hook up, Paras Chhabra for marrying while Asim for the kill. Recently Chhabra and Sharma shot a video, Baarish. Watch video here

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma: After having a fabulous BB journey, Mahira Sharma has won millions of hearts through her never to die attitude. Since then she has been making headlines for her each move. However, this time is acquired by everyone’s gaze for her recent interview given to a web portal.

In conversation with a leading website, Mahira spilled all the beans related to her bonding with Paras. In the game of kill, hook-up and marry, the diva was asked to choose from Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, and Paras Chhabra for the game.

In the given option, Sharma chooses Paras for marriage, while Sidharth for hook-up and Asim to kill. Indeed, that safe move to the question as in the BB house Sharma already called Riaz her rakhi brother. Meanwhile, after Chhabra’s exit from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show, fans are eagerly waiting to see #PaHira spending quality time together.

Recently, the duo also was featured in a music video where the two can be seen romancing in the video. The video has got more than 13 million views with thousands of lovable comments for her. Sonu Kakkar, Tony Kakkar has given the voice in the Baarish track.

Watch Baarish track:

In the same interview, Sharma also said, that Gauahar Khan is her ideal as she has a strong persona, which inspires her daily. Talking about her professional front, various big-budget projects has offered to her, but currently, she is associated with Naagin 4 serial, which is an Ekta Kapoor’s production.

