Since the time Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 had started, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s bond become a talk of the town and everyone was curious to know the real equation of the duo. Even after the show got ended, there are a lot of rumours of the two dating. Together both Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma had their ups and downs but the duo didn’t leave each other’s side. Moreover, when Mahira Sharma’s mother entered the house of Bigg Boss, it was quite clear that she is not happy with their closeness.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Mahira Sharma revealed her mother’s equation with Paras Chhabra. She added that both of them share a great bond and her mother loves Paras. She also said that sometimes more than Mahira, her mother gels with Paras. Though Mahira doesn’t call Paras much, her mother keeps chatting with him on phone.

Talking about her bond with Paras, she said that both of them are very loyal towards each other. She added that normally she doesn’t get close to anyone but with Paras, her friendship is for a lifetime. She then opened up about their dating rumours and said that a lot of times she has cleared everything about their bond and if still, people want to say anything about it, she doesn’t really care.

On the work front, Paras and Mahira, also called Pahira by their fans collaborated for a music video Baarish, which garnered a lot of views on YouTube. Moreover, the duo also confirmed of doing a Punjabi movie together after the lockdown gets over.

