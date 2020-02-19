Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij gave birth to a baby girl in August 2019, just after that Shehnaaz Gill went into the bb house. After coming back Shehnaaz was seen with the little munchkin and get clicked by Mahi Vij. Have look at the cute picture.

Shehnaaz Gill has managed to won hearts of the audience with her performance in Bigg Boss season 13 and that is the reason why she has featured in an another show with Colours tv itself. Shehnaz Gill’s show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is another hit on television platform. She is accompanied with Paras Chhabra where they are finding their perfect match. Shehnaz Gill was recently seen with Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara, she was captured in a beautiful pose with little kid. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali shared the picture of a baby girl in August 2019 when they got blessed to have a kid.

Jay and Mahhi already have two adopted kids and now after having their own baby girl, they shared the gratitude and love for all three kids. Talking about Shehnaz Gill, she has a closed bond with Mahhi, which can be seen in a picture that Mahhi has shared. She shared a picture of Shehnaz Gill and Tara together, it says all that how much she missed her. Mahhi wrote on her Instagram that Tara Bhanushali is with her maasi, Shehnaz Gill.

Talking about Shehnaz’s game show, she was the most popular female contestant of season 13 who grabs the attention of the audience with her amazing entertaining talent. She managed to grab the attention of the audience for a longer time and also paired up with Siddharth Shukla in the show. Siddharth Shukla won the trophy but Shehnaz Gill was happy to see her friend winning the title.

