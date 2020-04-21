Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship has taken a yet another ugly turn after Bigg Boss 13. After Rashami broke all ties with Arhaan for hiding about his marriage and having a child, fans are now claiming that Arhaan Khan transacted Rs 15 lakhs from her bank account while she was locked inside the Bigg Boss 13. To support their claims, the actor’s bank statement has also been made public. Reports are rife that Arhaan Khan not just took out Rs 15 lakhs from the actor’s bank account but also took subscription of a popular OTT platform from her account.

Shocked by the turn of events, #FraudArhaanKhan is now trending on social media with fans slamming him for misusing Rashami Desai’s hard earned money. A fan has shared on Twitter that Arhaan Khan begged the channel to re-enter Bigg Boss 13 on the pretext of proposing Rashami Desai. She did not expose him, it was him who exposed himself. Now, he should go and ask Salman Khan for proof.

In some of the tweets, fans also claimed that Arhaan Khan is also threatening Rashami Desai but she has decided not to lodge an official police complaint against him.

Amid it all, Rashami Desai’s BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also come to her defence. Reacting to reports that Arhaan Khan is asking for proof, Devoleena asked why doesn’t he go to Salman Khan to ask for proof. Calling him a shameless creature, Devoleena said that first he took money and now he is sending threats. She further added that it is better to ignore him rather than using his name with Rashami Desai because he just wants publicity.

