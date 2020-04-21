Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's fans have claimed that Arhaan Khan took Rs 15 lakhs from the actor's bank account. Her bank statements have also leaked on social media.

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship has taken a yet another ugly turn after Bigg Boss 13. After Rashami broke all ties with Arhaan for hiding about his marriage and having a child, fans are now claiming that Arhaan Khan transacted Rs 15 lakhs from her bank account while she was locked inside the Bigg Boss 13. To support their claims, the actor’s bank statement has also been made public. Reports are rife that Arhaan Khan not just took out Rs 15 lakhs from the actor’s bank account but also took subscription of a popular OTT platform from her account.

Shocked by the turn of events, #FraudArhaanKhan is now trending on social media with fans slamming him for misusing Rashami Desai’s hard earned money. A fan has shared on Twitter that Arhaan Khan begged the channel to re-enter Bigg Boss 13 on the pretext of proposing Rashami Desai. She did not expose him, it was him who exposed himself. Now, he should go and ask Salman Khan for proof.

In some of the tweets, fans also claimed that Arhaan Khan is also threatening Rashami Desai but she has decided not to lodge an official police complaint against him.

So #FraudArhaanKhan is Trending on twitter after BankStatement of @TheRashamiDesai gets leaked. Wherein he had Transferred 15lacks in his account from Rashami's account. We dont know if Statement is Real or not pic.twitter.com/qj0cbwrbIG — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) April 20, 2020

Rashami didnt make him enter for the 2nd time, infact he used RD's name to enter. Begged to channel in the name of proposing her. RD didnt ask Salman to expose him, he himself did it. Salman is not a small name. Jaa Salman se proof maang @imArhaanKhan !#FraudArhaanKhan — . (@ivibhatweedy) April 20, 2020

Ok here is the proof of him removing money for his Netflix account! 🤧 #FraudArhaanKhan pic.twitter.com/f2z13rClRh — Asra ☕️💫 (@iamafgirl) April 20, 2020

We need justice for @TheRashamiDesai. She has earned money with lot of her hardwork and #FraudArhaanKhan misused her money.

What a shame to society. pic.twitter.com/K3pkralpng — The Khabri 🕗 (@RashamiDesaiT) April 20, 2020

Bloody looser fraud ramlaal @imArhaanKhan threating Rashami…. Shame in you u bloody tujhe Salman Khan jaisa superstar ne exposed National TV pr kia fir bhi tujhe sharam nhi aaya #FraudArhaanKhan pic.twitter.com/mchiWV4v3U — Binti ♡ SidRa 💫 (@arohi_bintii) April 20, 2020

Then he told Himanshi that Rashami knew about his marriage & child but when Rashami totally exposed him that she wasn’t aware of either of his secrets then this chomu again gave interview that she was aware marriage bt not the child! Again statement changed #FraudArhaanKhan https://t.co/TeEymCmGYr — Rahul Kundra 🥴 (@Rahul_Kundra77) April 20, 2020

We saw in BB how much Rash values hard earned money. She was literally in tears, when Vishal was abt 2 quit She came to know of how he swindled her money behind her back. But chose not to file complaints. N dis ehsaan faramosh is now threatening her in return?!#FraudArhaanKhan — Surfer (@surfer1847) April 20, 2020

Amid it all, Rashami Desai’s BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also come to her defence. Reacting to reports that Arhaan Khan is asking for proof, Devoleena asked why doesn’t he go to Salman Khan to ask for proof. Calling him a shameless creature, Devoleena said that first he took money and now he is sending threats. She further added that it is better to ignore him rather than using his name with Rashami Desai because he just wants publicity.

Suna hai Ramlal ne proof maanga hai ki woh fraud hai..I would say why doesnt he go and ask #Salman sir the same… how shameful creature yeah..ek toh itne paise le liye uparse dhamki de raha hai..#bloodycoward — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 20, 2020

And guys please ignore this ramlal completely.dont tag his name anywhere especially with https://t.co/38hLK0cRI4 doesnt matter to him u talk good or bad about him.what matters to him is https://t.co/mFlvMXhvj5 dont encourage him at all.🙏🏻 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 20, 2020

