Bigg Boss 13: Fans want Bigg Boss season 13 runner up Asim Riaz to try for Hollywood as updated a picture on his Instagram. He looked a typical Hollywood actor after watching the picture her fans went mad.

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss season 13 runner up Asim Riaz amazed the fans with his latest picture as he looks fabulous in the suit. Asim Riaz has earned a lot of popularity and love in the Bigg Boss latest season. He has shown all its colours which made the attention of the audience. The actor, model has mark his presence among the very famous television stars.

He has also become the second-highest tweeted contestant of the show, in no time Asim Riaz has bagged the huge fan following. The model might not have bagged the trophy but he had earned the love if the audience and have granted more than 2 million followers on Instagram. Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were neck to neck competitors in the show.

But Asim Riaz was the won who got the supporters from Hollywood as well. John Cena has also tweeted for him and the team of Fast And Furious 9 team has also supported him during the show. Now after watching Asim Riaz’s looks fans just can’t keep calm they want to watch Asim Riaz performing in Hollywood. Although Salman Khan has taken Asim’s accent in fun he had struggled a lot to set this benchmark.

After Bigg Boss Asim Riaz is also looking for the Bigg projects, there are high chances of him to try in Hollywood. It will be interesting to see how Asim Riaz will maintain this huge fan following. For more updates on Bigg Boss contestants stay tuned to NewsX.

