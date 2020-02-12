Bigg Boss 13 finale date and time: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be streamed on Colors at 9 pm on February 15, 2020. Hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the contestants that are still in the race to win the show are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh. Check out When, where and how to watch live streaming of Salman Khan’s show-

Bigg Boss 13 finale date and time: The four-month-long journey of Bigg Boss 13 is about to come to an end. From ear-piercing fights, love triangles, unexpected twists and turns to unimaginable rise in TRP ratings, this season of India’s most controversial reality show was certainly unique and little hatke. As the show nears its grand finale, fans are eagerly waiting to know who will take the BB trophy home and win the title of Bigg Boss 13 winner.

Every single day, there are new trends taking social media by a storm, hinting that Bigg Boss 13 has gone strength from strength in terms of popularity and fanbase. From Ex Bigg Boss contestants, Bollywood stars to WWE star John Cena, it seems like everyone has picked their favourite ahead of the grand finale.

With sky-rocketing expectations around the grand finale, we are certain that you are eager to catch every little update and are eager to know various mediums to watch Bigg Boss 13 live stream on its D day. Don’t fret. We have got you sorted. Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale will be telecasted on Colors at 9 pm on Saturday, i.e February 15.

Jio TV users can also live stream the grand finale on their Jio TV app at 9 pm over the weekend. To live stream the show, you would need a Jio ID and password. After logging in, select the show from the trending tab and watch it at your leisurely time and place. The video quality would depend upon the speed of your internet. One can also watch the entire telecast of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale later on the Voot app and Voot website after a few hours of the live telecast on Colors channel.

For every update on Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale, you can also log on NewsX and NewsX YouTube channel.

