Asim Riaz's old commercial goes viral after being shared by his fans, where he can be seen standing behind the Shah Rukh Khan for a breif moment, the advertisement is 8 years old.

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz has been in the news even after the 13th season of the reality show wrapped. He recently made headlines for being finalized as the lead for the third installment of Dharma Production’s Student of the year franchise and then for being approached to appear in Bohemia’s new song opposite Jacqueline Fernandez is back in the news, this time not for any of his new projects but for his earlier work where he can be seen standing behind Shahrukh Khan in and old lux advertisement, which went viral after being vigorously shared by his fans.

The appearance of Asim Riaz in the background of the commercial becomes all the more meaningful once taken into consideration that Asim Riaz will feature opposite Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in Student Of The Year 3.

The advertisement is over 8 years old, which resurfaced on the Internet when one of the fans of Bigg Boss 13 finalist noticed Asim Riyaz happily standing in the background to make Shahrukh Khan look like the King of Bollywood and woo Katrina Kaif.

Asim prior to appearing on the 13th season of Bigg Boss was a model and did quite a few advertisements most of whom have been picked up by his fans and shared massively on the internet.

Some of the most popular advertisements featuring Asim Riaz are advertisements for Numero Uno Jeans, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Raymond and He deodorant.

These advertisements and the most recent lux commercial that features Asim in the background showcase how the Bigg Boss sensation started from the very bottom, making his newfound success even well deserved and his fans cannot be any more proud of their hero.

