Asim Riaz has been all over the place ever since his stint in the Bigg Boss house and now again in the headlines, gracing the ramp with his presence and stopping the show for fashion designer Pankajj Soni

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz dons traditional and absolutely steals the show while walking the ramp in all bling Sherwani for the renowned fashion designer Pankajj Soni.

Asim’s ramp walk is in a way a homecoming for the Bigg Boss finalist as prior to his appearance on the reality show he was primarily a model that worked ramp shows as well as advertisements.

Asim can be seen wearing what looks like cyan blue Sherwani that was all glitters making him stand out among the rest of his contemporaries that walked the ramp alongside him.

Asim Riaz ever since his appearance in the 13th season of Bigg Boss has become the talk of the town with news of him starring opposite Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in the Dharma production’s Student of the year 3 which will mark his Bollywood debut.

Asim will also be featured in rapper Bohemia’s next song where he will be seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez, with a long line of projects featuring Asim Riaz looks like he will be back on our screens sooner than we thought.

This recent appearance of Asim in the fashion show of designer Pankajj Soni has made sure that Asim is going to continue with his modeling career as well even though he is being offered substantial acting roles in films produced by big banners

Asim has shot to fame in no time and with the trajectory of the rise in his star, it looks like the former Bigg Boss inmate is destined for big things and not just in the world of modeling but also in acting.

