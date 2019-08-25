Bigg Boss 13 first promo: The wait for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss is almost over. In the first promo released by the makers, Salman Khan has turned a stationmaster to make some necessary announcements and promise an entertaining ride.

Bigg Boss 13 first promo: It is almost time for a brand new season of Bigg Boss 13. Like every year, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is returning as the host of the show and the excitement is building up day by day among the audience. With a lot of speculations around the contestants and theme of this year, the makers of the show have taken up the task to drop new hints, promising an entertainment-packed ride with twists and turns.

For the latest promo, Salman Khan has turned a station master and taken up the microphone to make some necessary announcement before the fun begins. Confirming that the new season will revolve around celebrity contestants, Salman Khan hinted that he will hold an important decision-making power this time and it is going to be twisty.

After last year’s theme Vichitra Jodi, it is hinted that the new season will be centered around the theme of War. Speaking of contestants, it is speculated that Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tina Dutta, Siddharth Shukla, Ankita Lokhande among many others have been approached. However, reports are also rife that many celebrities amongst this list have rejected the offer owing to dissatisfaction with the remuneration. To know who all make it to the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, we would have to wait for its premiere slated for September end.

Along with Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan also has his kitty filled with exciting films. Post the success of Bharat, the actor will be seen in films like Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt, Kick 2 and the Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran.

