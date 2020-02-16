Bigg Boss 13 first runner up Asim Riaz recently opened up about Himanshi Khurrana's meet with Asim Riaz family and said that he is very confident as Himanshi is beautiful and an intelligent girl and his family will accept her if he loves her.

Finally, 20-week long show Bigg Boss season 13 came to end yesterday. Though Sidharth Shukla won the battle, Asim Riaz revealed that he is very happy to see how much love he has received from his fans. He also revealed that though he was disappointed because he wanted to win, after seeing his fan’s support, especially by wrestler John Cena he was overwhelmed.

In his first interview, after coming out of Bigg Boss, he opened up about his relationship with Himanshi Khurrana and also revealed that he is confident that his family will accept her as she is the first girl that he made his dad meet. He further said that Himanshi is a beautiful and smart girl and his family will not have any problem if he loves her.

Talking about the finalists, Shehnaaz Gill became the second runner-up and Rashami Desai was the fourth contestant to come out of the show. Moreover, Paras Chhabra quit the show taking home the bag of Rs 10 lakh.

Not only this, but Salman Khan also announced that the top four contestant gets free tickets to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Talking about the winner, Sidharth Shukla has won the show and he seems very happy to take the trophy.

Watch the glimpse of Sidharth Shukla winning the trophy–

