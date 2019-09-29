Bigg Boss 13: India’s top reality show Big Boss 13 will on air its first grand Premiere and with that, all fans are desperately waiting for the list of a contestant who will join the show and today at 9 pm all unanswered questions will get there answer.
Though few names are already announced, like Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were in Big Boss 13 promo but Bollywood insider reveals some expected names for Salman’s show.
1. Sidharth Shukla
The actor debited in 2008 with the serial Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. Sidharth also participated in dancing reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
2. Rashami Desai
Rashami got recognization from Colors’ TV show, Uttaran. The diva was once a Bhojpuri star but now the rumours are coming in that she will one of the Big Boss 13 contestant.
3. Mahira Sharma
The stunner worked in most popular serial Naagin 3 and now the makers of Big Boss 13 approached her for the show, sources said, Mahira will join the show.
4. Koena Mitra
Saaki girl Koena Mitra is also one of the expected contestants who will fire the Big Boss 13 stage and will be one of the expect contestant
5. Shehnaaz Gill
Model and actor Shehnaaz got recognition from the peppy song Kala Shah Kala is expected to be part of Big Boss 13.
6. Aarti Singh
Krushna Abhishek’s sister Aarti may also be part of Big Boss 13. Aarti worked in Colors show, Udaan.
7. Shefali Bagga
Shefali is a renowned TV journalist who is currently working in Tez news channel, may also be part of Big Boss 13.
8. Dalljiet Kaur
Tellywood’s famous actress Dalljiet Kaur will also one of the expected contestants for Big Boss season 13. The actress earlier worked in Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Paayega.
9. Ashwini Koul
Splits Villa fame Ashwini Koul is also expected to join the show.
10. Asim Riaz
Asim Riaz is a model who worked for print advertisements.
11.Abu Malik
Adaar Malik’s father, Abu Malik is expected to join the show,he is also a Music composer and Anu Malik’s brother.