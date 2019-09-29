Bigg Boss 13: Big Boss 13 is creating the right buzz as fans are desperately waiting to watch the first episode of the show and with that the list of a contestant who will enter in Big Boss 13. Bollywood insider revealed some names for the show, read the list below

Bigg Boss 13: India’s top reality show Big Boss 13 will on air its first grand Premiere and with that, all fans are desperately waiting for the list of a contestant who will join the show and today at 9 pm all unanswered questions will get there answer.

Though few names are already announced, like Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were in Big Boss 13 promo but Bollywood insider reveals some expected names for Salman’s show.

1. Sidharth Shukla

The actor debited in 2008 with the serial Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. Sidharth also participated in dancing reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

2. Rashami Desai

Rashami got recognization from Colors’ TV show, Uttaran. The diva was once a Bhojpuri star but now the rumours are coming in that she will one of the Big Boss 13 contestant.

3. Mahira Sharma

The stunner worked in most popular serial Naagin 3 and now the makers of Big Boss 13 approached her for the show, sources said, Mahira will join the show.

4. Koena Mitra

Saaki girl Koena Mitra is also one of the expected contestants who will fire the Big Boss 13 stage and will be one of the expect contestant

5. Shehnaaz Gill

Model and actor Shehnaaz got recognition from the peppy song Kala Shah Kala is expected to be part of Big Boss 13.

6. Aarti Singh

Krushna Abhishek’s sister Aarti may also be part of Big Boss 13. Aarti worked in Colors show, Udaan.

7. Shefali Bagga

Shefali is a renowned TV journalist who is currently working in Tez news channel, may also be part of Big Boss 13.

8. Dalljiet Kaur

Tellywood’s famous actress Dalljiet Kaur will also one of the expected contestants for Big Boss season 13. The actress earlier worked in Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Paayega.

9. Ashwini Koul

Splits Villa fame Ashwini Koul is also expected to join the show.

10. Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz is a model who worked for print advertisements.

11.Abu Malik

Adaar Malik’s father, Abu Malik is expected to join the show,he is also a Music composer and Anu Malik’s brother.

