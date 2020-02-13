Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale 15th February: Bigg Boss season 13 has reached the finale, the first contestant Arti Singh has been taken to the special row where thousands of fans were waiting for her. The actress gets shocked after watching that.

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale 15th February: Bigg Boss contestant was trying hard for 19 weeks to win the hearts of the audience and also to win the trophy. Now the show has come to an end. In all the seasons Bigg Boss showed the journey of the contestants in the last episodes, the phase is always emotional for all the contestants.

This time it has been started with the contestant Arti Singh, the videos are going viral on the Internet. Bigg Boss showed her journey amid the live audience. Arti Singh was shocked after watching the huge audience and she also gets emotional after watching her own journey. It can be seen in the videos, Arti Singh looked so beautiful in the yellow kurta and magenta dupatta.

She was in awe to see the crowd, the tears were all in her eye as the video begins she saw the day when Krishna entered the house to drop her. Arti Singh always considered herself a week contestant but in the middle of the game, she took the lead and gave power to her own game. Arti Singh called herself an independent player and till the end, she stands alone and fights for herself.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale 15th February: Along with Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra offered Swayamwar show?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s manager lashes out at Arhaan Khan, says she cannot get bankrupt

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: BB contestant Vishal Aditya Singh writes thank you note for fans

A number of times BB contestants family came into the house and motivated them. Kashmira and Krishna both entered the house to motivate her and to raise her confidence. Also, her best friend Karan Singh Grover entered the house and hug her. He said that you are a human being with a wonderful heart so use your heart, not the brain. Arti Singh felt more confident after those meetings and shined as a finalist.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App