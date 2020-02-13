The Bigg Boss season 13 has become the most-watched shows out of all the seasons, now the fans are eagerly waiting for the results. Here is the name of the contestant who has high chances to win the show.

The Bigg Boss season 13 now comes to an end. The BB fans are now waiting for the results but before that, so many speculations have been made. As per the Twitter trends, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s fans are creating polls. Although many Twitter pages have started this poll and trying to get the figures. The show has almost completed four months and it brings a lot of turns and twists in the show but the show witnessed the continuous growth of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Now, many twitter trends and pages are claiming that Asim Riaz is going to win the show. Earlier, NewsX has also made its prediction that who will be the winner. NewsX trends also say that Asim Riaz is going to bag a trophy this time. There are many chances of Shehnaz Gill to become the Winner but as per the votes, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have still had the leads.

Now it will be interesting to see how the figures will get a chance. As we all know that Bigg Boss’s house is extremely unpredictable so there are heavy chances of unpredictable results. Well, in today’s episode of the seven contestants would be out of the house. Nation Award winner Vicky Kaushal entered the house to take away one of the contestants that means we will get our top 6.

Vicky Kaushal’s entry is going to be amazing as he is going to make Bhoot entry. Bigg Boss season 13 grand finale is going to be super grand with the contestants and celebs and of course Bhaijaan Salman Khan. The finale is scheduled for February 13, 2020.

