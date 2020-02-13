Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale 15th February: Sidharth Shukla has now become a star contestant of Bigg Boss season 13. Sidharth is known for his aggression on screens but this not the first time when he showed his anger. If you remember Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, he locked horns with Arjun Kapoor.

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale 15th February: Sidharth Shukla has now become the star contestant among all players in the house. Sidharth Shukla had made his presence because of his anger and his aggression. But we would love to take you back when Sidharth had locked horns with Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 host Arjun Kapoor. As the finale is near and the tweeple are searching the background stories of the contestants one of the videos of Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Shukla’s fight is going viral.

In the video, it can be seen that Arjun Kapoor is asking Sidharth Shukla to stand up but he refused as he was injured. Arjun Kapoor called him drama and said that every contestant is standing here what is special in him. Arjun raised his voice and said I am also standing here in the hot sun, I reached here before all of you. I am never getting tired, never feel the heat of the sun. Don’t make an excuse in front of me, the actor said.

After that, another contestant Raghav Juyal tried to intervene he tried to make them feel relax. He said that he will explain the situation but Arjun lost his temper and again shouted on Sidharth Shukla. The episode was very much liked by the audience as it was a big prank, Arjun and Sidharth later revealed bout the prank.

Arjun and Sidharth later made fun of Raghav Juyal as he was trying to intervene and trying to resolve the fight. He said I will explain to which Arjun said Ohh! He will explain, what you will explain. Now everyone is waiting for the result, stay tuned to NewsX for all the BB updates.

