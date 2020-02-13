Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale 15th February: Bigg Boss 13 finale is around the corner and so the predictions related to the winner have been floating on social media. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Gill are in neck to neck battle, watch Tehseen Poonawalla's brother interview.

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale 15th February: India’s highest TRP gaining show, Bigg Boss 13 gets bigger and better day by day. The show has all the necessary elements to hit the headlines, from super competitive contestants to their drama and fights, however, BB 13 finale is around the corner and so the excitement level of Indian audience is at its peak. Currently, social media is flooded with various questions related to the show, like who will win and what will be the prize money of this season.

So, here are all the answers to your question, talking about the winner than its a neck to neck competition between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, where fan clubs of both have had already predicted the winner’s name, while some are still wondering that who will win as Shehnaaz Gill is also leading in the winning race, meanwhile, a question related to the winning prize is still unanswered, reports said, that in this season the prize money will be double, that means Rs 50 lakh will be doubled to a ransom amount of 1 crore.

No, doubt BB makers have had stick to their theme which is Tedha, as it can be seen in earlier episodes where new challenges were thrown at the BB housemates. Needless to say, the show knows all the right ways to be in the news, and if not then physical spat definitely brings that.

