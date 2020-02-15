Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif's recently joined Salman Khan at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 and revealed that they want Shehnaaz Gill, their favorite to win the show.

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Apart from the contestants and the audience, it seems that all the celebrities are also excited for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. Now to lift up moods, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif will also join Salman Khan on the show and will be seen sharing their opinions on the show. When asked about their favorite contestants, Kaif and Harbhajan revealed that their favorite is Shehnaaz Gill and they want her to win the show.

Moreover, both of them will also be seen making an entry in the show with Dhol and Nagadas. Further, both of them will be shaking a leg with all the existing contestants Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashamai Desai, Sidharth Shukla, and Arti Singh.

Further, both of them will also be seen promoting Road Safety World Series. This won’t be wrong to say that this season was not just high on entertainment it also performed well on TRP charts and created history in Bigg Boss 13.

Talking about the current updates, Paras Chhabra has quit the show taking home Rs 10 lakh leaving behind 5 contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai inside the house.

