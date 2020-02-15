Bigg Boss 13: Just a few hours before the finale, Aabra Ka Dabra Paras Chhabra has reportedly quit the show taking home the money bag of Rs 10 lakh. Though nothing has been confirmed, it is said that Paras Chhabra has already left the show last night.

Bigg Boss 13: Finally, the 20-week journey of Bigg Boss 13 that started in September, will finally come to an end today as the makers are all set to host the grand finale of the show today February 15, 2020. Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh are among the finalist and only one contestant will take home the BB trophy with the cash prize tonight.

The last contestant to get eliminated from the how was Mahira Sharma and now there are reports that when given chance to select between the show and the money bag of Rs 10 lakh, Paras Chhabra takes the money bag and quits the show. Though there is official confirmation, as per the speculations Paras Chhabra has taken an exit from the show the last night and another elimination will take place today when Rohit Shetty will appear on the show to promote his show Khatron Ke Khiladi and will bring a contestant out of the house with him.

There are reports that Arti Singh will be the one who comes out with Rohit Shetty, post to which Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaaz Gill will only be left inside the show.

The curiosity among the Bigg Boss fans is on its peak to see which contestant wins this show today. Moreover, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will also be seen performing a romantic number on the grand finale.

Watch the latest Bigg Boss 13 grand finale promos here–

