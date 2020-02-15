Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: India's highest TRP gaining show, Bigg Boss 13 will now today came to an end! Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, and Shehnaaz Gill survived till the last week, check out leaked photos and videos.

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Today is the day that you were all desperately waiting for, yes! Its Bigg Boss 13 finale, with this the winner of season 13 will be revealed. Currently, social media is flooded with insider photos and videos related to the show, where Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai can be seen performing a romantic promo, not just that, Salman Khan too will perform on a peppy track, Swag Se Swagat.

Before moving on to leaked photos and video, let’s know more about social media trends and whom it’s in favour of. Two clear fan clubs have had been formed, one if for Asim Riaz and second for Sidharth, its a neck to neck competition between the two, though they both are serving as they have won millions of hearts with their presence in the BB 13, Shehnaaz Gill she is also leading in the winning list, as she too has a massive ban base.

Talking about the elimination, rumours are cornering around that Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, and Paras Chhabra has been eliminated from the house, however, it’s still not confirmed. No doubt those who survived till the last 2 weeks are a true winner in the eyes of the Indian audience, as living in the BB house is the toughest job, contestants had to perform various tasks and have to deal with every minor to the biggest situation.

Watch Bigg Boss 13 grand finale leak videos and photos:

