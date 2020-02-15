Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Director Rohit Shetty will soon join Salman Khan on the show to promote his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Further, the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi will also be seen teasing Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: With two finales, connection week with family members to an extended month, Bigg Boss 13 has no doubt been the most special and successful seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. Thanks to the lovely contestants, their controversies and Salman Khan’s schooling classes that have made the show leading in the TRP charts.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 is currently on air and very soon Salman Khan will announce the winner of Bigg Boss 13 but before that Rohit Shetty, who earlier entered the show to promote his film Sooryavanshi, is nowhere with the contestants of his show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Moreover, all of them will be also be seen giving various tasks to Salman Khan.

Not just this, there are speculations that Rohit Shetty will also announce the top three finalists of Bigg Boss 13 by entering the house and will reportedly bring one of the contestants. Though nothing has been confirmed about this eviction, it will be interesting to see which contestants take home the trophy.

Reports reveal that Rohit Shetty will bring Television drama queen Rasahami Desai out of the house and will leave behind Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill as the top three finalists of the show.

