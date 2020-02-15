Bigg Boss 13 grand finale: It seems that more than the contestants, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is excited for the grand finale of the most entertaining show Bigg Boss 13. Take a look at his look from the finale night here–

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale: The most entertaining and controversial show Bigg Boss season 13 is on its concluding stage and is just a few minutes the grand finale of the show will be telecasted on Colors Tv. Not just the contestants, but it seems that the host of the show Salman Khan is also very excited as he has recently shared his looks from the finale might.

In black trousers, shirt paired with a blue blazer, Salman Khan like every time looks dapper. Talking about the speculations so far, Aabra Ka Dabra Paras Chhabra has quited the show taking the money bag of Rs 10 lakh home. Post to which Aarti Singh, who got the title of the most confused contestant of the house, is also eliminated.

Further, Television drama queen Rashami Desai is also eliminated as per the reports and now we are left with our three finalists Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, and Asim Riaz.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s look from Bigg Boss 13 grand finale–

As per Newsx Twitter polls, Jammu Model Asim Riaz will win the show. Talking about the overall updates, the two finalists will be Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz and as per the speculations on social media and fan pages, Sidharth Shukla is supposed to win. Overall, it will be interesting to see which contestant wins the show out of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

