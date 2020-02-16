Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Reports said Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were equal in the final round, it was Salman Khan who stampped the winner's name.

Bigg Boss 13: The grand final of TV reality show Bigg Boss season 13 was a tie between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Road, said Kamaal R Khan (KRK) a day after the finale. KRK shared a viral back stage video of Bigg Boss, in which, the crew members can be heard saying both were equal. It was Salman Khan who decided the final winner of the show.

The video went viral on the Internet and Asim fans criticized the makers of the show for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla.

Watch the back stage video shared by KRK:

This was the discussion in the control room of #BiggBoss13 before to announce the winner. Superb! pic.twitter.com/ju8pa6oTdF — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 16, 2020

In only a few hours after sharing, the video was seen and shared by thousands of Bigg Boss and Asim Riaz followers.

Sidharth Shukla lift’s the trophy:

Throughout the Bigg Boss season 13, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were strong contestants who performed outstanding in each and every task. Both of them had a neck and neck contest in the grand finale and Sidharth managed to secure a narrow victory against the Jammu and Kashmir model.

Some fans on social media alleged that just because Asim comes from a small town, makers ignored his winning caliber and were based towards Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz Gill secured the 3rd position and Rashmi Desai held the 4the position. Paras Chhabra was smart enough who quit accepting Rs 10 lakh offer. He hit the buzzer and took the brief case offered by Salman Khan to quit the finals.

Arti Singh was the 6th finalist who was evicted first on Super Saturday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App